Hathras case: Victim's lawyer threatened during trial; Allahabad HC seeks report from district judge, CRPF

The bench also directed the CRPF to continue providing protection to the victim's family and the witnesses.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital during treatment.

The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30. Her family alleged they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

Directing the special judge (SC/ST Act) Hathras to conduct in-camera proceedings of the trial henceforth, the bench warned that if any person tried to disturb the trial or attempted to threaten the life, liberty and property of the victim's family and the witnesses in any manner, it would take very serious action, including initiating contempt proceedings.

The bench was hearing an application moved by the victim's brother who alleged that on March 5 that a mob, which included some lawyers, created a ruckus in the trial court and threatened the lawyer and two witnesses who had come to depose in the court on that date.

The brother demanded that a report of the incident may be called for from the special judge and meanwhile the trial proceedings be stayed, otherwise there would be a real and grave risk of a miscarriage of justice.

The bench was also apprised by the victim's counsel Sharad Bhatnagar that the Supreme Court had on March 12 rejected the plea to transfer the trial of the case outside Uttar Pradesh but added that then the incident of March 5 could not be informed to the apex court.

Meanwhile, CBI lawyer Anurag Singh informed the bench that the premier agency intended to file an application for transfer of the trial from Hathras within the state.

The bench fixed April 7 as the next date of hearing in the matter.