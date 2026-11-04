Haryana's Bauna Bhatta Yojana: Who Gets ₹38,400 Annual Aid & How To Apply? | File Pic

The Haryana government is providing a monthly allowance of ₹3,200 to eligible adults with dwarfism under its ‘Bauna Bhatta Yojana’, taking the annual financial assistance to ₹38,400. The scheme, officially listed as ‘Allowance to Dwarfs’, aims to provide financial support to eligible beneficiaries.

According to a state government release dated October 27, beneficiaries receive ₹3,200 every month and not a one-time payment of ₹38,400. The allowance is subject to specific height criteria, age requirements and medical certification.

Who is eligible for the scheme?

According to the department's guidelines, applicants must meet the following eligibility criteria:

1. Height criteria: Men must be 3 feet 8 inches or shorter, while women must be 3 feet 3 inches or shorter.

2. Age: Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

3. Domicile: Applicants must be domiciled in Haryana.

4. Residence: Applicants must have lived in Haryana for at least one year before applying.

5. Medical certification: A certificate issued by the Civil Surgeon confirming dwarfism is mandatory.

How much financial assistance is provided?

Under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries receive a monthly allowance of ₹3,200, amounting to ₹38,400 annually.

The scheme, which has been operational since June 2006, initially provided beneficiaries with ₹300 per month. The financial assistance was subsequently increased through successive revisions. According to the department, the current monthly allowance of ₹3,200 came into effect on November 1, 2025.

How to apply for Bauna Bhatta Yojana?

According to the state government's latest release, eligible applicants must submit their applications online and subsequently submit verified documents to the relevant office.

Applicants can also approach their respective District Social Welfare Officer for guidance regarding eligibility, the documents required and the application process.

The scheme is intended to provide regular financial assistance to adults with dwarfism who meet the prescribed eligibility requirements.