Haryana: YouTubers Garvit And Nandini Fall To Death From 7th Floor Of Society Building; Suicide Suspected

Deceased YouTubers Garvit and Nandini jumped to their death in Haryana | X/Viral

In a shocking case, two YouTubers, a man and a woman, are suspected to have died by suicide in Haryana's Bahadurgarh after jumping to their death from the 7th floor of a buiding on Saturday (April 12) morning. The YouTubers were reportedly in a live-in relationship, according to local reports.

A report on the website of Dainik Bhaskar stated that the YouTubers had a fight over some issue before they are suspected to have jumped off from the building, said police.

The deceased YouTubers have been identified as Garvit (25) and Nandini (22). Both of them had come to Bahadurgarh in Haryana from Dehradun. Their team had also accompanied them.

Both Garvit and Nandini used to make videos and post them on social media platforms Facebook and YouTube. They were living in flat number 701 of the Ruhil Residency Society of Bahadurgarh city. Garvit had in fact reached Bahadurgarh on Saturday (April 13) morning.

Garvit had come to meet Nandini

Initial investigations revealed that Garvit had come to the society on early Saturday morning to meet Nandini. However, at around 6 in the morning, the bodies of both YouTubers were found on the road close to the building. There was was blood scattered nearby. When the people living in the society saw them, a crowd gathered on the spot.

After this, Garvit and Nandini's friends also reached the spot. Both were rushed to the hospital. However, the hospital declared them dead. Police reached the spot and then took the bodies in the custody.

The investigating officer said – waiting for the family members

Jagbir, the investigating officer in the case, said that both the YouTubers had a fight between them in the morning. Both were in a relationship for a long time, said police. Police is waiting for the family members of both Garvit and Nandini to find out more in the case.