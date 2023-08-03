Haryana Violence: Amit Malviya, Rajdeep Sardesai Engage In Twitter Spat Over Monu Manesar

Amit Malviya and Rajdeep Sardesai |

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya and TV journalist Rajdeep Sardesai once again got into a verbal spat – this time over who is to blame for Haryana's Nuh violence. On Thursday, Malviya accused Sardesai of "sham secularism" and called the journalist one of the the "ideologically motivated hacks". For this, Sardesai took a dig at Malviya of suffering from 'Rajdeeptitis'.

In a tweet, Malviya shared a copy of an FIR of Duty Magistrate Abid who detailed the events of Monday, when the violence broke out. The BJP IT cell chief targeted Sardesai for allegedly spreading misinformation by blaming Monu Manesar, the cow vigilante suspected behind the Nuh violence.

"Yesterday, Rajdeep Sardesai, the propagandist, did a full show, blaming Monu Manesar for the riots in Nuh, when he was not even present there. He, however, couldn’t get himself to call out the Muslim mobs, which ran amock, raising Allah u Akbar slogans, and indulged in violence and arson," Malviya wrote in the tweet. "This one FIR, by Duty Magistrate Abid Husain, speaks of how a Muslim mob of 400-500 trapped a group of 35-40 Hindu Yatris and attacked the police team that went to rescue them."

Yesterday, Rajdeep Sardesai, the propagandist, did a full show, blaming Monu Manesar for the riots in Nuh, when he was not even present there. He, however, couldn’t get himself to call out the Muslim mobs, which ran amock, raising Allah u Akbar slogans, and indulged in violence… pic.twitter.com/uq8pUdog2h — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 3, 2023

However, in the attached FIR copy, there was no mention of Hindus being trapped.

Read Sardesai's reply below

Quoting Malviya's tweet, Sardesai said the BJP IT cell chief suffered from a "strange disease called 'Rajdeeptitis'."

This poor man seems to suffer from a strange disease called ‘Rajdeeptitis’. Here is the full show where we questioned the failure of police, state admin, role of Muslim mobs and yes, Bajrang Dal activists like Monu Manesar and Bittu Bajrangi. Where we told the story of ALL… https://t.co/R0bgYbZgAa — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) August 3, 2023

Who is Monu Manesar?

Monu Manesar, whose real name is Mohit Yadav, is a cow vigilante from Rajasthan's Mewat district. He leads Bajrang Dal's campaign against smuggling of cows in Haryana and Rajasthan.

Rajasthan police has been on the look out for Manesar for the killing of two alleged cattle smugglers Nasir and Junaid, whose charred bodies were found inside a burnt Bolera in Haryana's Bhiwani district on February 16.

