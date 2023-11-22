Haryana: 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' To Kick Off In State On November 23

Representative pic

Chandigarh: The 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' is set to begin in Haryana from Thursday with the aim of spreading awareness among people about various welfare schemes implemented by both the Central and state governments.

Chief secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, who reviewed the arrangements for the said yatra with top district officials on Monday, said that the Yatra would cover all villages across Haryana over the next 60 days. A total of 57 LED (light emitting diode) vans would be deployed to reach every corner of the state, providing information and engaging with the public.

Nodal officer to be deployed in each district to oversee yatra activites

Each district will have a nodal officer responsible for coordinating the Yatra activities. The vans would be equipped with promotional material, films, and digital displays to effectively communicate the government's achievements and policies.

Yatra to address issues like pensions and Aadhar

The chief secretary said that the Yatra aimed to address local issues promptly. Self-help group stalls and the presence of district officials would accompany the Yatra, facilitating on-the-spot resolution of problems related to pensions, Aadhaar, Parivar Pehchan Patra, agricultural and horticulture related issues.

In addition to the stalls, health and Ayush camps would also be organised to provide basic medical services and address any health concerns, he said and added that to encourage participation among youth, various competitions would be held for students of universities, colleges, and schools located in each village and ward. The winning students would be rewarded by the Government of India, he added.