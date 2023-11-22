 Haryana: 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' To Kick Off In State On November 23
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana: 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' To Kick Off In State On November 23

Haryana: 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' To Kick Off In State On November 23

Highlighting various state and Central initiatives, it would cover entire state in the next 60 days.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 02:37 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic

Chandigarh: The 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' is set to begin in Haryana from Thursday with the aim of spreading awareness among people about various welfare schemes implemented by both the Central and state governments.

Chief secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, who reviewed the arrangements for the said yatra with top district officials on Monday, said that the Yatra would cover all villages across Haryana over the next 60 days. A total of 57 LED (light emitting diode) vans would be deployed to reach every corner of the state, providing information and engaging with the public.

Nodal officer to be deployed in each district to oversee yatra activites

Each district will have a nodal officer responsible for coordinating the Yatra activities. The vans would be equipped with promotional material, films, and digital displays to effectively communicate the government's achievements and policies.

Read Also
Dental Students In Chandigarh Intensify Protest For Stipend Hike
article-image

Yatra to address issues like pensions and Aadhar

The chief secretary said that the Yatra aimed to address local issues promptly. Self-help group stalls and the presence of district officials would accompany the Yatra, facilitating on-the-spot resolution of problems related to pensions, Aadhaar, Parivar Pehchan Patra, agricultural and horticulture related issues.

In addition to the stalls, health and Ayush camps would also be organised to provide basic medical services and address any health concerns, he said and added that to encourage participation among youth, various competitions would be held for students of universities, colleges, and schools located in each village and ward. The winning students would be rewarded by the Government of India, he added.

Read Also
Chandigarh: High Court Quashes Haryana Law Providing 75% Quota In Private Sector Jobs; Calls It...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana: 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' To Kick Off In State On November 23

Haryana: 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' To Kick Off In State On November 23

Bengaluru Shocker: Man Allegedly Gropes Young Woman In Moving Namma Metro Train As ‘Callous’...

Bengaluru Shocker: Man Allegedly Gropes Young Woman In Moving Namma Metro Train As ‘Callous’...

India Resumes E-Visa Services For Canadians After 2-Month-Long Suspension: Sources

India Resumes E-Visa Services For Canadians After 2-Month-Long Suspension: Sources

Kerala Influencer Athulya Ashokan's Insta Account Turns 'Private' Hours After Concerning Post About...

Kerala Influencer Athulya Ashokan's Insta Account Turns 'Private' Hours After Concerning Post About...

Vizag Accident Video: School Children Thrown Out Of Auto After It Collides With Lorry, 8 Injured

Vizag Accident Video: School Children Thrown Out Of Auto After It Collides With Lorry, 8 Injured