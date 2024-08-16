 Assembly Elections 2024: Jammu & Kashmir To Vote In 3 Phases, First Poll Since 2014
Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sandhu during a press conference at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. |

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sandhu, announced the polling dates for the assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the state of Haryana during a press conference at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Friday.

Elections in J&K will be held in three phases. Polling will take place on September 18 for the first phase, September 25 for the second phase, and November 1 for the third phase.

In Haryana, polling for the assembly election will be held in a single phase, with voting taking place on October 1st.

The counting of votes for both assembly elections will take place on October 4th.

During the press conference, CEC said, "Enforcement agencies working in a coordinated manner to nullify the role of inducements in elections and ensure level playing field.

Recently, an Election Commission team visited Jammu and Kashmir for an inspection.

Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir has 90 assembly seats, of which 74 are in the general category, 9 are reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates, and 7 are reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. J&K has 87.09 lakh registered electors, with 44.46 lakh male voters and 42.62 lakh female voters. Jammu Kashmir will vote for the first time for assembly election after abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Haryana

The state of Haryana also has 90 assembly seats, of which 73 are general seats and 17 are reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, with no seats reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates.

Haryana has 2.01 crore registered electors, with 1.06 crore male voters and 0.95 crore female voters.

In Haryana, the term of Assembly ends on 3rd November 2024.

