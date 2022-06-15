Haryana to give priority to ‘Agniveers’ in govt jobs, will get good remuneration, says CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar | Photo Credit: PTI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that the state government will give priority to ‘Agniveers’ in government jobs once they are relieved after 4 years of service from the armed forces.

At a press conference, Khattar said that similar schemes of giving them priority will be made in other jobs as well.

‘Agniveers’ would be given good remuneration, the CM said adding that in the first year, they would be given Rs 4.76 lakhs, which would increase to Rs 6.96 lakhs.

“When they return after 4 years, they will be given around Rs 12 Lakhs. They will be given other benefits, allowances, and insurance,” he added.

This statement from Khattar comes after the Union government cleared the ‘Agnipath’ scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Armed Forces.

‘Agniveers’ will be given an attractive customised monthly package along with risk and hardship allowances as applicable in the three services.

‘Agniveers’ will be provided a non-contributory Life Insurance Cover of Rs 48 lakh for the duration of their engagement period in the Indian Armed Forces.

Key features of "AGNIPATH" scheme

* Opportunity to serve the nation as Agniveers through enrolment in Armed forces * Pan India merit based recruitment * Four years tenure

* Attractive monthly emoluments and handsome "Seva Nidhi" package * Based on merit and organisation requirement, 25 per cent of Agniveers will be enrolled in regular cadre of the Armed Forces.

Benefits and salary

Agniveers will be given an attractive customised monthly package along with Risk and Hardship allowances as applicable in the three services. On completion of the engagement period of four years, Agniveers will be paid a one-time 'SevaNidhi' package which shall comprise their contribution including accrued interest thereon and matching contribution from the Government equal to the accumulated amount of their contribution including interest.

In the first year, Agniveers will get Rs 30,000 per month but they will receive only Rs 21,000 as 30 per cent of their remuneration or Rs 9,000 will be their contribution to Agniveer Corpus Fund and the government will contribute the same amount to the corpus fund.

Agniveers will receive Rs 33,000 in the second year, Rs 36,500 in the third year and Rs 40,000 in the fourth year. They will get Rs 11.71 lakh as Seva Nidhi Package after four years.