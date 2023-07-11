Haryana-Tanzania Pact Signed For Enhanced Collaboration To Drive Economic Growth

The Foreign Cooperation Department (FCD), the Government of Haryana and the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bolster the bilateral economic collaboration.

This landmark agreement aims to foster greater cooperation and facilitate investment opportunities between the two entities, ultimately driving sustainable economic growth and development between the two regions.

MoU signed at Dar es Salem

The MoU signing ceremony, held at the TIC office (Dar es Salem, Tanzania) brought together representatives from the FCD, TIC, and over 50 business delegates from Haryana from different sectors.

Additional chief secretary, foreign cooperation department, Dr Raja Sekhar Vundru and executive director, Gilead Terifrom from TIC signed the MoU. The event was also witnessed by the deputy high commissioner of India in Tanzania.

Haryana-Tanzania MoU's comprehensive framework

According to an official release, the MoU outlines a comprehensive framework for collaboration and would facilitate the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of economy - automobiles, pharmaceuticals, textile industry, engineering or machinery equipment, spices, cosmetics, energy, chemicals, production and processing of agricultural products and trade, science, education, tourism, culture, protection and research of historical monuments, skill development, vocational education capacity building and other areas of mutual interest.

The release said that the signing of this MoU reflected the commitment of the FCD and TIC to promote economic diversification, job creation, and sustainable development in both regions. By combining their expertise, resources, and networks, both organizations would foster an environment for foreign investors, enhance economic cooperation, and stimulate the growth of key sectors of mutual interest, it said and added that this partnership aimed to attract a wide range of investors, including multinational corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, and entrepreneurs, fostering economic prosperity for both nations.

Read Also India And Tanzania Started Trade Settlements In Local Currencies: S Jaishankar