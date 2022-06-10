Haryana RS polls: Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma appeals to EC to reject two Congress votes for unlawful activity

Kartikeya Sharma | Source: Wikipedia

As voting is underway for Rajya Sabha elections, Kartikeya Sharma, who is contesting as an independent candidate backed by BJP-JJP on Friday appealed to the Election Commission to reject votes of two Congress MLAs alleging that they showed their their ballot papers, apart from their authorized agent, to many others present in the hall.

In a letter to the election commission office, Kartikeya said Congress MLAs B.B. Batra and Mrs Kiran Choudhry showed their ballot papers to everyone in the hall apart from the authorised agent which is an unlawful activity.

Kartikeya then raised objection to the Returning Officer (R.O) R K Nandal but the officer turned down his application.

Following rejection, Kartik then said, "R.O. is not working for conducting free and fair election. He is working totally in a biased manner in order to favour a candidate of Congress Party."

The independent candidate also urged for an appropriate action in the matter.

Meanwhile, in Haryana, more than one third of state’s MLAs cast their ballot by today afternoon to elect two Rajya Sabha members from the state. BJP candidate Krishan Lal Panwar, Congress nominee Ajay Maken and BJP-JJP-backed independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma are in the fray for the two Upper House seats.

Among those who had cast their votes included chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, deputy CM and revenue minister Dushyant Chautala, cabinet ministers JP Dalal, Anil Vij, Ranjit Chautala, Congress MLAs Kuldeep Bishnoi and Kiran Choudhary, lone INLD MLA Abhay Chautala, HLP MLA Gopal Kanda and several Independents. While BJP candidate Panwar is expected to sail through, the BJP-JJP one aims to upset the prospects of Maken, who on paper looks set to wrest the second seat.

The Congress, which herded its 28 MLAs to a lake resort in Chhattisgarh a week back to insulate them from being approached by the BJP-JJP-backed independent candidate, is also learnt to be in touch with a couple of Independents. Kundu’s decision to abstain could help the Congress’ prospects.

As per the formula for Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana, a candidate requires 31 votes to win. Since the BJP has 40 MLAs, Panwar is likely to win.