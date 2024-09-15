Haryana Assembly Polls: 6-Time MLA Anil Vij Says He’ll Stake Claim To CM’s Post If BJP Voted To Power; Watch Video

Haryana’s former home minister Anil Vij | ANI

Chandigarh: Six-time legislator and Haryana’s former home minister Anil Vij on Sunday said that he would stake claim to the chief minister’s post on the basis of his seniority, if BJP comes to power.

The polling for the 90-member Haryana assembly is scheduled for October 5 and votes would be counted on October 8.

Stating that while he is the senior most MLA in the party and he never asked for anything in the past, but the people of the state wanted him to be the chief minister. He held that the decision is to be taken by the party high command but if he is made the chief minister, he would change the fate and face of Haryana.

Vij presented a "report card" about his works done during his stints and future plans under the slogan "We have worked, and we will continue to work," at an event in Ambala in relations to the upcoming October 5 assembly polls, and said that his Ambala Cantt constituency had been deprived of development, but he worked hard to secure its rightful share.

He said that some of his achievements included building 150 Dharamshalas in Ambala Cantt, setting up a civil hospital, a cancer hospital, 100 flats for doctors, setting up the largest bus stand in Haryana, brought a canal water-based scheme to raise the water level in Ambala and resolved electricity issues.

Vij said that the problem of grain markets was severe in Ambala, with grain being stored in the city and causing dust pollution. Although many leaders had laid foundation stones for grain markets, no one delivered. He got a grain market built on GT Road.

He also noted that since the 1857 Revolt (the first war of Independence) against British Rule and many unsung heroes were martyred here, he had got a Memorial - which will be the largest in Asia - being built here. He also mentioned numerous other major projects brought to Ambala cantt including Ambala’s ring road, an airport, civil secretariat and science museum, various sports facilities here.