Haryana: Police Arrests Main Accused In ₹3 Cr Poppy Seeds Seizure Case From Jharkhand; 2 Others Nabbed With 252 Kg Of Contraband

Haryana: Police Arrests Main Accused In ₹3 Cr Poppy Seeds Seizure Case; 2 Others Nabbed With 252 Kg Of Contraband | Representational Image

Haryana police on Monday claimed to have arrested the main accused in a recent case involving the seizure of stolen poppy seeds worth Rs 3 crore from Palwal district.

Stating that the accused, identified as Vivek alias Dablu, was apprehended from Chatra district in Jharkhand, police said that in October, acting on a tip-off, the Haryana Narcotics Control Bureau (HNCB) intercepted a suspicious truck at the KMP toll plaza in Palwal.

Details of operation

Upon inspection, the police found 40.15 quintals of Chura-poppy, a banned narcotic substance, concealed within the vehicle. The truck was en route from Chatra in Jharkhand to Jodhpur in Rajasthan via Haryana. Two accused who hailed from Rajasthan were arrested on the spot, while the main accused, Vivek, remained at large.

Stating that the kingpin, Vivek alias Dablu, had now been arrested from Chatra, Jharkhand, police said that Vivek had two prior cases registered against him in Jharkhand. Through continuous investigation, the inter-state smuggler was arrested, and efforts were on to obtain police remand to present him in court soon, he added.

2 Drug smugglers apprehended in another case

Meanwhile, HNCB also claimed on Monday to have apprehended two drug smugglers traveling in a Canter vehicle and recovered 2.52 quintals Doda poppy seeds. Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted the vehicle on GT Road, near Umri Chowk, Kurukshetra, while the vehicle was heading towards Punjab. Upon questioning, the suspects, identified as Gursharan Singh and Bhupendra, both residents of Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab, admitted that they had concealed 252 kg of poppy seeds. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act at Thanesar police station.