Haryana: Police Arrest 5 In Inter-state Job Racket Bust

Representative pic

Chandigarh: The Haryana state crime branch on Monday claimed to have busted an inter-state racket involved in duping individuals aspiring for government jobs in lieu of huge money and arrested five suspects in this connection. They have recovered ₹4 lakh out of the ₹16.5 lakh they had allegedly obtained from three youth who were conned into paying ₹5.5 lakh to them.

Stating that the racket targeted job seekers across states, promising them jobs in various Central and state governments departments, a Haryana police spokesperson said that the suspects took advantage of the aspirations of the youth and defrauded them of a total of ₹ 16.5 lakhs.

The spokesperson said that the special investigation team (SIT) headed by superintendent of police Suresh Kumar nabbed the five suspects, two of whom were from Uttar Pradesh, two from Delhi, and one from Haryana.

Cheated youth contact police

The case came to light when three residents of Bhiwani named Ravindra, Vikram, and Pradeep reported to police that they had applied for the position of godown attendant in the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and were deceived into providing a security deposit in order to secure the job. The conmen had obtained ₹5.5 lakh from each complainant, amounting to a total of ₹16.5 lakh.

The victims were issued appointment letters and also given a three-month training in Ferozepur, Punjab, they were also given identity cards during the training period. However, when no salary was provided to the complainants during this period, they reported to the police in February, this year.

The police teams soon traced the operations of the conmen with the complaints and apprehended one Deepak Rathi, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, and Vishnu Chauhan, a resident of Katesara, Rohtak, Haryana following which the police teams also soon arrested the third accused, Rahul, a resident of Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, in Noida, one Vimal Kumar, a resident of New Delhi and Mohd Shoaib, a resident of Shastri Nagar, Delhi.

Conmen were history-sheeters

The spokesperson held that the suspects had a history of committing frauds by promising government jobs in multiple states and it was learnt that they had carried out similar fraudulent activities in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab.

The SIT has also recovered a pen drive and a computer, fake stamps, paid letters, and forged signatures of the Government of India, apparently to convincingly fool gullible youth.

Further probe in the case was on.