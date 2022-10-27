Haryana: Parties rev up campaigns for November 3 Adampur bypoll

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in a rally at Adampur. |

Chandigarh: All the four political majors – ruling BJP, the principal opposition party Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have revved up their respective campaigns for the November 3 Adampur seat bye-election in Haryana.

The counting of votes will be held on November 6, 2022.

The said bypoll was necessitated after senior Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, quit as a Congress MLA in August this year, and joined the BJP.

While AAP supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann have already begun campaigning for party’s candidate Satinder Singh and would again be in Adampur in days to come, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is also Congress legislature party (CLP) leader in assembly has also begun campaigning for party candidate, Jai Prakash.

The INLD top leader and former CM Om Prakash Chautala is already at ground zero campaigning for the party nominee Kurda Ram Nambardar, a known farmer leader.

AAP's Kejriwal and other leaders to visit the constituency for campaign

The AAP Haryana north zone convenor Chitra Sarwara told FPJ that Kejriwal along with other senior leaders including deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh are likely to visit the constituency again to campaign for the AAP candidate Satinder Singh, in a day or two.

The BJP leaders said the ruling BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) combine has been exerting to ensure its win; the government had lost two bypolls in the past two years – Baroda bypoll in 2020 to Congress and Ellenabad bypoll in 2021 to INLD.

BJP’s Bhavya derives his strength from his family’s political legacy

BJP’s nominee Bhavya derives his strength from his family’s political legacy, for, Adampur is his family citadel as his father Kuldeep Bishnoi has been a two-time MP from Hisar and four-time MLA from the seat on Congress ticket. His grandfather Bhajan Lal, a tall Congress leader, had been Haryana’s chief minister thrice.

Though Bhavya, 29, had fought his maiden Lok Sabha election in 2019 on Congress ticket, he had fared poorly.

However, while Bhavya belongs to the Bishnoi community his trio rivals come from the Jat community which comprises over 40% of votes in the constituency having over 1.5 lakh votes followed by Bishnoi votes – with over 25%. The seat also has over 20% SC votes and about 10% each of OBC, Brahmin, Baniya and Punjabi votes which are likely to back Bishnois.

While AAP’s Satinder Singh (45), had contested the 2014 assembly election from Adampur on a Congress ticket but finished a poor third with just about 10,000 votes. He later left Congress to join the BJP though he recently switched over to the AAP.

Congress’ nominee Jai Prakash (67), a former union minister and a three-time MP from Hisar, is a native of Dubbal village in Kaithal. He has represented the Hisar Lok Sabha seat (Adampur seat falls under Hisar) thrice since 1989.

INLD’s Kurda Ram Nambardar, a farmers’ leader, who was in the Congress till a few days ago joined the INLD.