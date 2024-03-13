Haryana: Newly Appointed Chief Minister Nayab Saini & His Cabinet Wins The Vote Of Confidence

Nayab Saini |

The Newly appointed Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini and his Cabinet on Wednesday won the vote of confidence in a special session of the assembly, just a day after he was sworn in as the chief minister in a surprise move by the BJP.

Saini, 54, the state party chief and the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha MP had asked governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday evening to convene the session to formally stake the claim to form the government replacing Manohar Lal Khattar. The BJP had dumped its four-and-half year old ally Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and decided to go with the independents instead while Khattar resigned from the post.

#WATCH | Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini says, "Today, we have released around Rs 87 crore as compensation to farmers whose cotton crop was destroyed in 2023.

Our government stands with the farmers. Under our government's 'Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana',… pic.twitter.com/r71D9GzEjM — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2024

The confidence motion

The confidence motion was passed with the voice vote during the session which began with obituary references Wednesday morning. For the record, the BJP has its own 41 MLAs in the 90-member House, besides the support of six of the total seven independents and that of the sole member of Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP). While the JJP has 10 MLAs, the principal opposition party Congress has 30 legislators and there is also one MLA of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

While leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda sought House adjournment for an hour as he held, some of the party legislators were still on the way, another senior Congress MLA Raghuvir Kadian demanded President’s rule in the state as there was instability in the state.

In his address, Saini, said that just as under the leadership of former chief minister Khattar, the state saw all-round development in the past nine and a half years, the present government would work hard to serve the residents of the state.

Calling himself a small worker of the party, Saini said that he came from an ordinary family and there was no one in his family in politics. He was present as the leader of the House after being the state president, which was only possible in the BJP, he added.

Khattar's resignation

Announcing during the session that he was resigning as Karnal MLA, former CM Khattar, expressed gratitude to all the members of the House he said he had always prioritised serving the people of Haryana and brought improvements in the system with the support of technology, focusing on the basic principle of ``Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek’’.

#WATCH | Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar says, "...I announce today that I am resigning from the post of MLA from Karnal Assembly seat. Now from today, our CM Nayab Saini will take over the responsibility of Karnal Assembly..." pic.twitter.com/UGstOJV3oG — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2024

Stating that Karnal would remain the CM city, Khattar said that change was a part of life, and when a turn came, one had to turn, it was not called changing the path. Stating that the people of Karnal sent him to the Vidhan Sabha twice with a big mandate, and now Saini would take responsibility for the Karnal.