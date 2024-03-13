 Haryana: Newly Appointed Chief Minister Nayab Saini & His Cabinet Wins The Vote Of Confidence
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana: Newly Appointed Chief Minister Nayab Saini & His Cabinet Wins The Vote Of Confidence

Haryana: Newly Appointed Chief Minister Nayab Saini & His Cabinet Wins The Vote Of Confidence

Former CM Khattar announces to resign as Karnal MLA, says Saini to take care of Karnal now

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 07:43 PM IST
article-image
Nayab Saini |

The Newly appointed Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini and his Cabinet on Wednesday won the vote of confidence in a special session of the assembly, just a day after he was sworn in as the chief minister in a surprise move by the BJP.

Saini, 54, the state party chief and the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha MP had asked governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday evening to convene the session to formally stake the claim to form the government replacing Manohar Lal Khattar. The BJP had dumped its four-and-half year old ally Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and decided to go with the independents instead while Khattar resigned from the post.

The confidence motion

The confidence motion was passed with the voice vote during the session which began with obituary references Wednesday morning. For the record, the BJP has its own 41 MLAs in the 90-member House, besides the support of six of the total seven independents and that of the sole member of Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP). While the JJP has 10 MLAs, the principal opposition party Congress has 30 legislators and there is also one MLA of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

While leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda sought House adjournment for an hour as he held, some of the party legislators were still on the way, another senior Congress MLA Raghuvir Kadian demanded President’s rule in the state as there was instability in the state.

In his address, Saini, said that just as under the leadership of former chief minister Khattar, the state saw all-round development in the past nine and a half years, the present government would work hard to serve the residents of the state.

Calling himself a small worker of the party, Saini said that he came from an ordinary family and there was no one in his family in politics. He was present as the leader of the House after being the state president, which was only possible in the BJP, he added.

Read Also
BJP's Course Correction In Haryana: OBC Leader Nayab Saini Replaces Khattar As State CM
article-image

Khattar's resignation

Announcing during the session that he was resigning as Karnal MLA, former CM Khattar, expressed  gratitude to all the members of the House he said he had always prioritised serving the people of Haryana and brought improvements in the system with the support of technology, focusing on the basic principle of ``Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek’’.

Stating that Karnal would remain the CM city, Khattar said that change was a part of life, and when a turn came, one had to turn, it was not called changing the path. Stating that the people of Karnal sent him to the Vidhan Sabha twice with a big mandate, and now Saini would take responsibility for the Karnal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lok Sabha Elections: BJP Releases 2nd List Of Candidates, Union Ministers Gadkari, Goyal, Thakur...

Lok Sabha Elections: BJP Releases 2nd List Of Candidates, Union Ministers Gadkari, Goyal, Thakur...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: March 13, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: March 13, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

India To Be Among Top 5 Chip Makers In World by 2029: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India To Be Among Top 5 Chip Makers In World by 2029: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Slams SP & Congress, Advocates For 'Viksit Bharat' During Unnao...

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Slams SP & Congress, Advocates For 'Viksit Bharat' During Unnao...

In Pics: Hyderabad Hospital Removes 418 Kidney Stones From Patient Having Only 27% Kidney Function

In Pics: Hyderabad Hospital Removes 418 Kidney Stones From Patient Having Only 27% Kidney Function