Haryana: Muslim man claims brother’s hand was chopped off for ‘786’ tattoo in Panipat, police deny claim and say he was a child abuser

For the last few days, social media has been abuzz about a 28-year-old man named Akhlaq whose hand was reportedly chopped off because he had the numbers ‘786’ tattooed on his hand. Haryana Police have however denied the claim and said he was accused of sodomoy according to a report in Indian Express.

A story was published on the portal twocircles.net, which claimed that the barber left his home in Nanauta, near Panipat, Haryana.

The man, called Akhlaq claimed that his hand was chopped off by two men who started beating him upon hearing his name and left him on the road.

The Two Circles report quoting, Aklaq’s brother, that after he knocked on a nearby door for water, the same men who were beating him dragged him inside and his sawed off his right with a chainsaw.

Ikram, Akhlaq’s brother also claimed that he was later thrown on the railway track to portray as if he was injured in a train accident. They claimed the assailants were from the Saini community.

The story was widely shared on social media.