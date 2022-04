A massive fire broke out in a slum cluster in Gurugram's Sector 74 on Friday evening, ANI reported.

Police personnel and fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the flames and take control of the situation.

No casualties have been reported so far.

this is a developing story

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 06:35 PM IST