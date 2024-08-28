Haryana: 'If Elected, Cong Govt To Implement Old Pension Scheme,' Says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Bhupinder Singh Hooda | ANI

Chandigarh: Stating that the employees are not satisfied with the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) brought by the Central government, former Haryana chief minister and leader of opposition (LoP) Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said that if elected the Congress government will implement the old pension scheme (OPS) for the welfare of the employees in the state.

“As soon as the Congress government is formed in Haryana, the OPS will be implemented for the employees. Congress will also include this demand in its manifesto and it will be fulfilled on priority basis,” he said during his meeting with the members of the Pension Bahali Sangharsh Samiti in New Delhi.

The samiti, which met regarding the demand of OPS, said that in the new scheme neither lump sum amount is given nor old age support pension. Hooda said this is why, in view of the demand of the employees, Congress ruled states started giving them the benefit of OPS.

Hooda said the ruling BJP government in Haryana is anti-employee, and has suppressed the voice of employees every time by force of lathi. “The demands of roadways employees, teachers, guest teachers, power department employees, medical workers, mid-day-meal workers and Asha workers were also suppressed with police force’’, he said.

He assured that along with implementing OPS in Haryana, Congress will also seriously consider other demands of employees and temporary workers and find a solution to them.