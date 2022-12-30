Haryana: Ex-CM Hooda asks BJP-JJP govt to issue white paper on rising debt

Bhupinder Singh Hooda Former Chief Minister of Haryana | ANI Photo

Chandigarh: Alleging that the ruling BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)-combine government in Haryana had drowned the state in debt of more than 4 lakh crore, former chief minister Bhupinder Hooda on Thursday demanded a white paper on the rising debt of the state.

Briefing newspersons on various issues including the increasing debts, Hooda, who is also the leader of main opposition party Congress, said that the state government had loans of about Rs 3.25 lakh crore and liabilities of about Rs 1.22 lakh crore.

Delay in salaries

"The situation has reached a point where the government is taking loans even to pay salaries to the employees and due to this, there is a delay in getting salary to the employees many times,” he held.

Hooda, who was accompanied by state Congress president Udai Bhan, said while the debts had been sky-rocketing, no new railway line or metro line was laid, no big university, nor big project was established in the state during the tenure of the present government and yet, the debt burden on the state was continuously increasing.

Giving details about the second phase of Rahul Gandhi's "Bharat Jodo Yatra'' in Haryana, he said that the same would start from January 5, 2023, when the Yatra would enter state via village Sanauli (district Panipat) from UP which would be followed by a public meeting in Panipat on January 6. The yatra would reach Karnal on January 7 and Kurukshetra on January 8. While January 10 would be a break-day, the Yatra would enter Punjab from Ambala on January 11, he said.

Govt is running away from responsibilities

Commenting on the proceedings of the assembly winter session which ended Wednesday, Hooda held the government was running away from its accountability throughout the session. “Many proposals were given for discussion by the Opposition, on which the government did not even allow a discussion. Even the important issue like the cases filed against the farmers during the agitation was not heard despite being on the table,” he said.

Hooda also said that the Congress demanded an increase in the price of sugarcane, but this too was rejected by the government.