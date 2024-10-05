Haryana Elections 2024: State Records 36.69 Pc Voter Turnout Till 1 PM, Mewat Leads With 42.64 Pc Turnout

Voters showing inked finger after casting vote at polling booth in Faridabad |

Chandigarh (Haryana): A voter turnout of 36.69 percent was recorded across 90 assembly seats in Haryana till 1 PM, the Election Commission said.

Voting in Haryana started at 7 AM in the morning and will go till 6 pm. A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting in all 90 assembly constituencies, and 20,632 polling booths have been set up for voting.

As per the data shared by the ECI, Mewat recorded the highest poll percentage of 42.64 per cent, followed by Yamunanagar 42.08 per cent, Jind 41.93 per cent, Palwal 41.85 per cent till 1 PM.

In Ambala 39.47 per cent Bhiwani 38.27 per cent, 40 percent in Fatehabad , 38.34 percent in Hisar, 39.74 per cent in Karnal, 36.19 per cent in Rohtak, 33.64 per cent in Sonipat till1 PM.

The lowest voter turnout was witnessed in Panchkula with 25.89 per cent of people casting their vote till 1.00 PM.

According to Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer, Pankaj Agarwal, 2,03,54,350 voters, including 1,07,75,957 males, 95,77,926 females, and 467 third-gender voters, will cast their votes in the Assembly Elections on October 5.

Over 20,000 Polling Booths

A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting across 90 constituencies, and 20,632 polling booths have been set up for the election. The Chief Electoral Officer highlighted that a total of 29,462 police personnel, 21,196 home guards, and 10,403 Special Police Officers (SPO) have been deployed across the state.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Rewari seat, Laxman Singh Yadav, on Saturday exuded confidence in winning the assembly elections, claiming he was fully assured of his victory and stating that the BJP would secure a majority to form the government in the state for the third time.

"I am 100 per cent confident (of my victory) because it's not me who's fighting the elections, it's the people. People are liking the system we have created in Haryana, so people are forming the BJP government for the third time," Yadav told ANI.

The results for the Haryana Assembly elections will be declared along with those of Jammu and Kashmir on October 8.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 40 of the 90 seats, forming a coalition government with the JJP, which won 10 seats. The Congress secured 31 seats. However, JJP later broke out of the coalition.