Haryana Election Results 2024: Supriya Shrinate’s ‘Will Change My Name If BJP Crosses 20-Mark’, Claim Goes Viral As Saffron Party Reverses Early Trend

As counting of votes is underway for Haryana assembly elections 2024, the BJP’s tally is seemed to have to performed a dramatic flip after initial leads showed a massive Congress surge. Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate's recent claim on Haryana assembly results has gone viral on the internet.

During the initial rounds of counting on Tuesday, Congress zoomed past quickly ahead of BJP, making many of its party workers exuberantly distribute sweets and burst crackers in Delhi and Haryana. However, there was a surprising turnaround at around 10 am when BJP took the lead and saw itself taking a commanding lead.

BJP Leading In Haryana As Per Latest Trends

The saffron party which is seeking a 3rd term in the state, at about 11:30 am on Oct 8, was shown leading in 49 seats, 3 seats more that the majority mark in the 90-member assembly. Congress was seen leading in 35 seats.

Even as the numbers are yet to consolidate to officially declare BJP the winner of Haryana, a recent video of Congress leader has gone viral on social media in which she totally writes off the saffron party claiming it won’t even cross the 20-figure mark in the state.

Viral Video Shows Supriya Shrinate's Controversial Remark

At a recently aired debate show on News 24, an utterly confident Shrinate had said she is ready to change her name if the BJP is able to cross 20 seats in Haryana elections.

BJP will not cross 20 seats in Haryana Assembly Polls.



“If BJP is able to go past 20 seats, I am ready to change my name. 15-20 is what the BJP will get, may be lesser but not more,” she said.

Shrinate was also heard making similar claims on ABP News where she said if “BJP could muster even 20 seats, I would consider it a good performance.” Her comments even got the TV anchor surprised.

Most exit polls had predicted a Congress victory after the conclusion of elections in Haryana on October 5. However, Supriya Shrinate asserted the Congress will bag even more seats. "We will win many more seats in Haryana than the exit polls indicate. We will also form a government in Jammu and Kashmir," she said.