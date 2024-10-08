Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress Celebrates 'Jalebi Diwas' As Party Takes Leap In Early Trends

Haryana Congress celebrates Jalebi Diwas as Party took lead in Early Trends | X (@INCHaryana)

Haryana Congress' X account has shared a taunting tweet on their page welcoming Haryana to celebrate 'Jalebi Diwas' as the party took lead in the early on the result predictions.

Congress was marginally leading in the assembly elections in Haryana, which has been the subject of nationwide discussion following the latest charts on the Election Commission's official website.

Congress In Haryana

Despite the initial surge in result predictions, the Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party are still neck and neck in the lead in Haryana.

Haryana Election Results 2024 | Election Commission Of India

The BJP became the leading party after Congress's dominance. Congress is ready to return to the state, but the BJP is making an effort to maintain their seats in the elections by responding with equal force.