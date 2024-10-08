 Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress Celebrates 'Jalebi Diwas' As Party Takes Leap In Early Trends
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana Election Results 2024: Congress Celebrates 'Jalebi Diwas' As Party Takes Leap In Early Trends

Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress Celebrates 'Jalebi Diwas' As Party Takes Leap In Early Trends

As the Haryana assembly elections are awaited, Congress took a lead in the early trends from the two prominent opponents, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Admi Party, based on predictions.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 11:03 AM IST
article-image
Haryana Congress celebrates Jalebi Diwas as Party took lead in Early Trends | X (@INCHaryana)

Haryana Congress' X account has shared a taunting tweet on their page welcoming Haryana to celebrate 'Jalebi Diwas' as the party took lead in the early on the result predictions.

Congress was marginally leading in the assembly elections in Haryana, which has been the subject of nationwide discussion following the latest charts on the Election Commission's official website.

Congress In Haryana

Despite the initial surge in result predictions, the Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party are still neck and neck in the lead in Haryana.

FPJ Shorts
Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress Celebrates 'Jalebi Diwas' As Party Takes Leap In Early Trends
Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress Celebrates 'Jalebi Diwas' As Party Takes Leap In Early Trends
Saregama Shares Skyrocket By Over 9% After Reports Of Acquisition Of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions Emerge
Saregama Shares Skyrocket By Over 9% After Reports Of Acquisition Of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions Emerge
Karnataka: 55-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Electrocution In Tavarekere After Electric Wire Falls On Her
Karnataka: 55-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Electrocution In Tavarekere After Electric Wire Falls On Her
Hong Kong Sixes: Everything You Need To Know About The Rules And Time Limit To Complete The Match
Hong Kong Sixes: Everything You Need To Know About The Rules And Time Limit To Complete The Match
Haryana Election Results 2024

Haryana Election Results 2024 | Election Commission Of India

The BJP became the leading party after Congress's dominance. Congress is ready to return to the state, but the BJP is making an effort to maintain their seats in the elections by responding with equal force.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress Celebrates 'Jalebi Diwas' As Party Takes Leap In Early...

Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress Celebrates 'Jalebi Diwas' As Party Takes Leap In Early...

Karnataka: 55-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Electrocution In Tavarekere After Electric Wire Falls On Her

Karnataka: 55-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Electrocution In Tavarekere After Electric Wire Falls On Her

J&K, Haryana Election Results 2024: 'Maharashtra Will Also Reject BJP', Says Sena UBT MP Arvind...

J&K, Haryana Election Results 2024: 'Maharashtra Will Also Reject BJP', Says Sena UBT MP Arvind...

J&K Election Results 2024: 'Power Is Not A Permanent Thing,' Says Awami Ittehad Party President...

J&K Election Results 2024: 'Power Is Not A Permanent Thing,' Says Awami Ittehad Party President...

Election Results 2024: Cong-NC Alliance Surges Ahead In J&K By Crossing Majority Mark, Massive...

Election Results 2024: Cong-NC Alliance Surges Ahead In J&K By Crossing Majority Mark, Massive...