Haryana DSP killed: One accused arrested, teams conducting raids to nab other, says DGP

Hours after a DSP rank police official was crushed to death by the mining mafia in Nuh district of the state, the police has arrested one accused following an encounter.

The arrested has been shot in the leg, said DGP Haryana PK Agrawal.

"Teams are conducting raids to arrest other accused also," he added.

The man was injured in an encounter hours after the death of Tauru Deputy Superintendent of Police Surendra Singh.

Singh had signalled a dumper-truck to halt to check documents. But the driver sped on, running over him.

The officer's gunman and his driver jumped aside to safety, but the DSP was hit.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Singh, along with his team, had gone to conduct raids to stop illegal mining in Aravalli hills in Pachgaon area near Tauru when he spotted the truck at 11.50 am.

Since 2015, about 50 complaints of illegal mining are registered every year in Nuh, officials said. Often, there are run-ins between police and members of the mining mafia.

DSP Singh was recruited as assistant sub inspector in Haryana Police in 1994 and was to retire in a few months. He lived with family in Kurukshetra and hailed from Sarangpur village in Hisar district.