Haryana: Congress expels party MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting during Rajya Sabha polls | Photo: Twitter

Congress on Friday expelled party MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting during Rajya Sabha polls. "Congress president (Sonia Gandhi) has expelled Kuldeep Bishnoi from all his present party positions including the post of Special Invitee of the Congress Working Committee, with immediate effect," read the letter signed by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Congress nominee Ajay Maken failed to secure Rajya Sabha berth after one of the party's MLAs, Bishnoi, cross-voted, while the vote of an MLA was declared invalid.

In a jolt to the Congress, the BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar and the saffron party-backed Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma were elected for the two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana.

According to the Congress, Bishnoi, instead of voting for the party candidate Maken, cross-voted for Kartikeya Sharma, a media baron, who had entered the fray as an Independent candidate supported by the BJP and its ally JJP.

Bishnoi, in a cryptic tweet in Hindi on Saturday, said, "I know how to crush a snake's hood. I do not leave the jungle in fear of snakes."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bishnoi had for some time been annoyed with the party high-command for being ignored. He had also tried – though in vain - to meet Rahul Gandhi since the party’s state body was constituted a few weeks ago when Udai Bhan, a confidante of the former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda who is currently Congress legislature party (CLP) leader, was made state party chief.

He had also stopped attending party meetings and programmes of late and also did not go to Raipur, Chhatisgarh, where all the party MLAs were flown to ahead of Rajya Sabha polls to check the cross-voting and horse-trading. He had also announced ahead of Rajya Sabha polls that he would vote as per his conscience.