Haryana Congress Chief Rao Narender Singh Attacks BJP Govt Over Procurement Rules |

Chandigarh: Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh on Tuesday attacked the ruling BJP government over the procurement process of wheat and mustard alleging the new rules were a ``conspiracy” to harass farmers and evade procurement at Minimum Support Price (MSP) on the two crops.

He said that the new guidelines will create procedural hurdles for the farmers, leading to long queues in mandis, delays in arrival of crops, and disruption in lifting operations.

He further stated that harvesting through combine harvesters continues day and night, and crops often reach mandis at night. Due to time restrictions, produce will have to wait outside mandis, increasing costs and the risk of spoilage.

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The Congress leader warned that crops may rot in mandis, lifting may not take place, and farmers may find it difficult to sell at MSP, leading to financial losses.