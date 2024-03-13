 Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Wins Floor Test In Assembly A Day After Taking Oath
Tejas JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 02:38 PM IST
article-image

Nayab Singh Saini, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Haryana, successfully passed the floor test during a special Assembly session held on Wednesday. This occurred in the wake of former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation and the BJP's decision to part ways with its coalition partner, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

Saini took oath as CM on Tuesday

Following Khattar's unexpected resignation, Saini assumed office as Chief Minister on Tuesday. He subsequently submitted a letter of support from 48 MLAs to Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, consolidating his position.

The situation arose due to disagreements between the BJP and JJP, led by Dushyant Chautala, regarding the allocation of seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

article-image

JJP MLAs defy whip

The JJP, led by Dushyant Chautala, had directed 10 MLAs to abstain from voting in the floor test. However, despite this directive, four JJP MLAs—Jogi Ram Sihag, Ishwar Singh, Ramkumar Gautam, and Devendra Babli—defied the whip and attended the state Assembly session. Subsequently, these four JJP MLAs, along with an Independent MLA named Balraj Kundu, left the House.

In the 90-seat state assembly, the BJP holds 41 seats and has the backing of six out of seven independent members, along with the sole MLA from the Haryana Lokhit Party, Gopal Kanda. The JJP controls 10 seats in the assembly. The primary opposition party, the Congress, commands 30 MLAs, while the Indian National Lok Dal holds one seat.

Saini, 5 others sworn in as ministers

Saini, a 54-year-old leader representing Other Backward Classes (OBC) and serving as Haryana's BJP chief, took the oath of office administered by Governor Dattatreya at the Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh during the oath-taking ceremony. Additionally, five MLAs, four from the BJP and one independent, were also sworn in as ministers.

