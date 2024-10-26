Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini And Newly Elected MLAs Administered Oath In 15th State Assembly Ceremony; VIDEO

Chief Minister of Haryana Nayab Singh Saini | File Image

Chandigarh: Serving as Pro-tem Speaker, Congress’ senior most MLA Raghubir Kadian administered the oath to all the newly elected MLAs, who included 40 first-timers, here on Friday.

It is for the consecutive term that BJP has formed government in Haryana with its best showing of 48 seats in the October 5 state assembly polls, while its main rival party Congress finished at 37 seats out of the total 90 seats.

The chief minister Nayab Saini who is also the Leader of the House was the first to take the oath as a member of the Vidhan Sabha followed by Cabinet ministers and others.

During the House proceedings, chief minister Saini proposed the name of three-time MLA Harvinder Kalyan, from Gharaunda assembly segment, for the post of Vidhan Sabha Speaker which was seconded by Cabinet minister Ranbir Gangwa, following which Kalyan was unanimously elected as Speaker.

Likewise, for the post of deputy Speaker, Cabinet minister Krishan Lal Panwar proposed the name of MLA Krishan Lal Middha which was supported by MLA Ghanshyam Das following which Middha was unanimously elected as deputy Speaker.

Speaking on the occasion, Saini said that of the 90 members in the 15th Vidhan Sabha, 40 have been elected for the first time and there are 13 women members in the current assembly.

Dynasts in the assembly this time include Arti Rao, daughter of Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh, Shruti Chaudhry, daughter of Rajya Sabha member Kiran Chaudhry, Manmohan Bhadana, son of ex-minister Kartar Singh Bhadana, Shakti Rani Sharma, wife of ex-Union minister Venod Sharma and mother of Rajya Sabha member Kartikeya Sharma, Sunil Sangwan, son of ex-minister Satpal Sangwan, Balram Dangi, son of ex-minister Anand Singh Dangi, Aditya Surjewala, son of Rajya Sabha member Randeep Surjewala, Mandeep Chatha, son of ex-minister H S Chatha, Pooja Chaudhary, wife of Ambala MP Varun Chaudhary, Vikas Saharan, son of Hisar MP Jai Prakash, Aditya Devilal, grandson of ex-deputy PM Devi Lal, Arjun Chautala, great-grandson of ex-deputy PM Devi Lal.

The first-time MLAs also included ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who is a Congress MLA.

Notably, while the senior most legislators were Raghuvir Kadian of Congress and Anil Vij of BJP, were 7-time MLAs, Krishan Lal Panwar and Bhupinder Singh Hooda were six-time MLAs. Kadian, aged 80, is the oldest legislator, while Aditya Surjewala, at 25, is the youngest.