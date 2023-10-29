Haryana: CM Khattar Writes To Gadkari To Resolve Gurugram Toll Plaza Bottleneck

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar | PTI

Chandigarh: Offering 30 acres of land free of cost to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday, urged upon Union minister of road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, to get the Kherki Daula toll plaza on National Highway 48 (NH-48) urgently relocated to this land.

According to official information, Khattar, in a demi-official communication addressed to the Union minister, said that the Kherki Daula toll plaza was a major bottleneck on NH-48, causing significant traffic congestion for commuters in the Gurugram as well as the National Capital Region (NCR).

The chief minister said that the Haryana government offered 30 acres of land, free of cost, to the NHAI to establish a new toll plaza at Panchgaon village in the area, a strategic location that would help facilitate smoother traffic flow and significantly reduce congestion in the Gurugram urban agglomeration.

The chief minister assured Gadkari that the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) was ready to transfer the land to NHAI at their earliest convenience to ensure a swift and efficient transition of the complete process. This move was expected to resolve the existing traffic bottleneck and contribute to the overall development of the region.

A major bottleneck

The said Kherki Daula toll plaza is located on the NH-48 connecting the newly developed Gurugram townships across several sectors all along the Dwarka Expressway (the northern peripheral road), which connects Gurugram with Delhi from an alternative route.

This toll plaza also connects Industrial Model Township (IMT) Manesar with Gurugram city and has been a major bottleneck since many years, causing hours-long traffic snarls, especially the peak hours not only for the daily commuters between Gurugram and Delhi but also for the long route motorists.

