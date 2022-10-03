Haryana: Building collapses in Gurugram’s Udyog Vihar, 3 labourers feared trapped | ANI

An old building collapsed in Gurugram‘s Udyog Vihar Phase I area while it was being demolished on Monday. As many as three workers are feared to be stuck under rubble.

The incident happened in plot 257 in Phase 1 of Udyog Vihar. Rescue operations are currently underway.

Fire Officer Lalit Kumar said, “As per preliminary information, 2-3 laborers are feared trapped after a building that was being demolished, collapsed. Rescue operation on. One labourer already rescued."

Gurugram, Haryana | Building collapse in Udyog Vihar Phase I



While speaking to the media, DCP West Deepak Saharan said, “It was an old building that was being demolished since Sept 26. It was a 3-floor high building of which 2 floors had been demolished. Remaining part collapsed under which 3 laborers were trapped. One rescued.”