Haryana: Building collapses in Gurugram’s Udyog Vihar, 3 labourers feared trapped

An old building collapsed in Gurugram‘s Udyog Vihar Phase I area while it was being demolished on Monday. As many as three workers are feared to be stuck under rubble.
The incident happened in plot 257 in Phase 1 of Udyog Vihar. Rescue operations are currently underway.
Fire Officer Lalit Kumar said, “As per preliminary information, 2-3 laborers are feared trapped after a building that was being demolished, collapsed. Rescue operation on. One labourer already rescued."
While speaking to the media, DCP West Deepak Saharan said, “It was an old building that was being demolished since Sept 26. It was a 3-floor high building of which 2 floors had been demolished. Remaining part collapsed under which 3 laborers were trapped. One rescued.”
