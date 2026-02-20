Haryana Budget Session Kicks Off With 'Vande Mataram’ |

Chandigarh: The budget session of the Haryana assembly commenced here on Friday marking the first time in the history that a House proceedings began with the playing of national song `Vande Mataram’.

The session opened with the address by Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, who said that Vande Mataram was the ``call of the India’s soul’; In his address, he outlined the state’s economic growth and developmental roadmap reiterating that the government’s commitment to build a ``Viksit Bharat’’.

Stating that Haryana is fast emerging as investor’s first choice, the Governor said that the guiding principle of the government has been to replace ‘red tape’ with ‘red carpet’ for investors.

Policy clarity, strong infrastructure and reform-driven governance have significantly boosted investor confidence, attracted record investments and accelerated employment generation across the state, he said.

``In 2023–24, the state’s total exports touched a historic figure of Rs. 2.75 lakh crore. Further, in the fiscal year 2024-25, our merchandise exports from the state touched a historic figure of Rs 1,61,707 crores, registering a robust growth of over 10.62% from the previous year’’, he said.

Stating that the new Rs 6,000 crore unit by Maruti Suzuki to commence production in April 2026 at IMT Kharkhoda, the Governor further said that affordable housing and world-class urban transport drive the government's development agenda.

Meanwhile, according to the House's business advisory committee (BAC), the session will conclude on March 18 with the state budget for 2026-2027 scheduled to be presented on March 2.