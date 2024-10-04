 Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Sowing Seeds Of Hate, Pledges To Protect Constitution; VIDEO
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Sowing Seeds Of Hate, Pledges To Protect Constitution; VIDEO

Stating that Congress remains committed to protecting the Constitution which the BJP wants to change, the leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that while Congress continues to spread love, the BJP sows seeds of hate in the society.

Rajesh Moudgil
Updated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 02:53 AM IST
LoP Rahul Gandhi

Chandigarh: Stating that Congress remains committed to protecting the Constitution which the BJP wants to change, the leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that while Congress continues to spread love, the BJP sows seeds of hate in the society.

Addressing an election rally in Nuh, Rahul said that Congress fights ideological battles in elections in the country. “On one side, BJP has an ideology of ending the Constitution, while on the other side, Congress has an ideology of protecting Dr Ambedkar's Constitution,” he said.

Recalling the "Bharat Jodo Yatra’’ undertaken by him with a message of love and national unity, Rahul held that wherever the BJP people opened the market of hatred, the Congress people opened the shop of love. "Wherever the BJP and RSS people go, they conspire to break the brotherhood’’, he alleged and added that in Haryana, this conspiracy will fail.

Rahul held that “if the BJP is not stopped, then your electricity, water, land, everything will end and only 20-25 people will be left with resources,” and further claimed that instead of putting money in the pockets of the poor, the BJP is taking it out.

“Petrol, gas are getting expensive. Education, health are being privatized. As soon as the Haryana government is formed, we will put money in the pockets of the poor’’, he added.

