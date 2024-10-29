Haryana: 4 Passengers Injured After Explosion Takes Place Inside Rohtak-Delhi Passenger Train; Visuals Surface

Officials At The Site Of The Incident | IANS

New Delhi: Four passengers were injured after an explosion occurred inside a Rohtak-Delhi passenger train injuring four passengers, an official said.

The official said that all four injured passengers have been shifted to hospital for further treatment.

“The Railway Police and local police are inspecting the site along with a forensic team from Delhi to gather essential evidence on how the blast took place,” he said.

Watch: An explosion occurred under suspicious circumstances on a passenger train traveling from Rohtak to Delhi, injuring four passengers. The fire was controlled by fire personnel. Initial investigations indicate the blast was caused by sulfur and potassium carried by a… pic.twitter.com/SOdZbghKXB — IANS (@ians_india) October 28, 2024

Rohtak, Haryana: An explosion in a passenger train traveling from Rohtak to Delhi caused a bogie to catch fire, severely burning four passengers who were hospitalized. Initial investigations indicate that sulphur-potash carried by someone on the train may have caused the blast.… pic.twitter.com/N3MpZD0kHJ — IANS (@ians_india) October 28, 2024

He added that the explosion took place near the Sampla station soon after the train departed from Rohtak station.

Sudden Explosion Leads To Chaotic Scene

Eyewitnesses added that the sudden explosion led to a chaotic scene while the train was immediately halted, leaving the passengers in a distressed state.

Reports also suggest that the blast may have resulted from a large quantity of sulfur and potash in a plastic bag, that a passenger was carrying which accidentally ignited and caused an explosion inside the train.

An official said that the authorities are closely monitoring the situation and an investigation into how the blast happened inside the train is underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)