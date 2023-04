Haryana: 4 killed, 18 injured after three-storey rice mill collapses in Karnal; visuals surface |

Haryana: Several rice mill workers were feared trapped under debris after a three-storeyed rice mill building collapsed at Karnal in Haryana, officials said.

Workers used to sleep inside the rice mill after their shift ended, sources said.

#WATCH | Haryana: Several rice mill workers feared being trapped under debris after a three-storeyed rice mill building collapsed in Karnal. Workers used to sleep inside the building. Fire brigade, police and ambulance have reached the spot. Rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/AFzN9HDPYw — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023

Fire brigades, police and ambulance reached the spot and were involved in rescue operations till the last reports.

Rescue operations are underway and further details are awaited.