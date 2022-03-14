15 former MLAs, ministers and social activists from Haryana join AAP

15 former MLAs, ministers and social activists from Haryana have joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi on Monday.

After the induction of these leaders into the party, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the AAP will be contesting the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections later this year. Jain said he is also confident that the party will form govt in Haryana.

"We will fight the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections later this year. I am confident that we will form govt in Haryana," news agency ANI quoted Jain as saying.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The AAP is looking to expand its national footprint after its landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls. The leaders of the AAP are constantly seen making comments saying the party has now become an alternative to the Congress.

Later this year, AAP will hit the ground running in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat which will go to polls in November.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann will campaign in two poll-bound states, ANI quotes sources as saying.

So far, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are in a direct contest in both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

Emboldened by the success in Surat municipal elections, AAP sees a glimmer of opportunity in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hometurf.

"As far as Himachal is concerned, it borders Punjab where AAP just swept the Assembly polls. The AAP is hopeful that the wave of Punjab will also reach Himachal Pradesh," the source added.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 05:15 PM IST