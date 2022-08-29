Hartalika Teej 2022: Significance, legend, rituals, tithi and all you need to know

Hartalika Teej is observed during Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. The day comes a month after Hariyali Teej and a day before Ganesh Chaturthi. On Hartalika Teej, idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are made with sand and are worshipped for marital bliss. Women stay vigil all night chanting hymns of Shiva and Parvati. The fast is also known as ‘Nishivasar Nirjala Vrat’ and is observed by not drinking water and is broken the next day. Married women observe the fast for a happy married life and unmarried ones to get a husband like Lord Shiva.

Legend

It is known as Hartalika Teej due to a legend associated with it. According to a legend, Goddess Parvati incarnated as Goddess Shailaputri is the daughter of Himalaya. On the suggestion of sage Narada, her father promised to marry her to Lord Vishnu. When she came to know about her father’s decision she was shocked and asked her friend for help. Her friend took her to the thick forest so that she doesn’t marry Lord Vishnu against her wish. Parvati underwent penance for years to marry Shiva.

On the third day of the month of Bhadrapada, Parvati made a Shiva lingam using her hair and prayed to Shiva. He was impressed and committed that he would marry her. And Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva got married with her father’s blessings. Since then, the day is known as ‘Hartalika Teej’. The word is derived from two words ‘Harat’ which means ‘abduction’ and ‘Aalika’ means a female friend.

Rituals

Women observe fast, wear beautiful sarees and apply the henna paste on their palms and feet. There is also a tradition of offering coconut to relatives. Women visit their maternal homes and seek the blessings of elders.

Tithi

According to the Drik Panchang, the Hartalika Teej will be observed on August 30 this year. The Tritiya Tithi is anticipated to fall between 3:20 PM on August 29 and 3:33 PM on August 30 according to the Panchang for Tuesday, which will be in the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month. The early hours of 6:05 AM to 8:38 AM on this day are the most auspicious for worship. The times, on the other hand, will be from 6:33 PM to 8:51 PM.