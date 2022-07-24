e-Paper Get App

Harsimrat Kaur Badal Birthday: All you need to know about the former Union Cabinet Minister

In September 2021, Harsimrat Kaur Badal quit the Modi government in protest against the three farm bills tabled by the Centre in Parliament.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal Birthday: All you need to know about the former Union Cabinet Minister | File Image

Harsimrat Kaur Badal is an Indian politician and a former Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Industries in the Government of India.

She was born on 25 July 1966 and she is a member of the Shiromani Akali Dal Party.

Her husband Sukhbir Singh Badal is the former deputy chief minister of Punjab and the president of Shiromani Akali Dal.

Badal started her political career in the 2009 Indian general election. She was elected to the 15th Lok Sabha from the Bathinda constituency after defeating Indian National Congress candidate Raninder Singh by a huge margin.

In September 2021, Harsimrat Kaur Badal quit the Modi government in protest against the three farm bills tabled by the Centre in Parliament.

"I have resigned from Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter and sister," she had tweeted after the resignation.

