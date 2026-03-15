Harish Rana Euthanasia: Kumari Lovely Didi Applies Tilak, Says 'Go To Sleep Forgiving Everyone' While Bidding Emotional Farewell

X

In a deeply emotional moment, spiritual leader Sister Kumari Lovely Didi from Prabhu Milan Bhavan, a Brahma Kumaris centre in Mohan Nagar, Sahibabad, visited the residence of Harish Rana in Ghaziabad on March 13 to bid him a peaceful farewell after the Supreme Court allowed withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment in his case.

The 31-year-old had been in a permanent vegetative state for more than 13 years following a tragic accident in 2013.

At Rana’s home in Sahibabad, Lovely Didi applied a sandalwood tilak on his forehead and offered prayers before the family prepared to withdraw life support.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Go to sleep forgiving everyone and apologising to everyone… it’s okay,” she said while bidding him farewell. She also meditated for Rana and consoled his grieving parents.

Supreme Court Allows Passive Euthanasia

In a landmark decision earlier this week, the Supreme Court allowed Rana’s family to withdraw life-sustaining treatment, marking what is being described as one of the country’s most significant passive euthanasia cases.

The court examined the plea under the framework laid down in its 2018 Common Cause judgment, which recognised that the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution includes the right to die with dignity.

After reviewing medical reports and the family’s consent, the bench permitted the withdrawal of life support under strict medical supervision.

The court also directed that the process could be carried out at AIIMS Delhi or another appropriate medical facility to ensure proper monitoring.

Who Was Harish Rana?

Harish Rana was a BTech student in 2013 when he reportedly fell from the fourth floor of his paying guest accommodation, suffering severe injuries.

The fall resulted in a traumatic brain injury that left him completely disabled and in a permanent vegetative state.

Since the accident, Rana required continuous medical care and was being fed through a PEG tube. Doctors repeatedly stated that the chances of recovery were virtually nonexistent.

Family’s 13-Year Struggle

For more than a decade, Rana’s parents fought to keep him alive, enduring enormous emotional and financial strain.

According to reports, the family spent years arranging medical treatment and hospital care. At one stage, they even sold their house to continue funding his medical expenses.

Eventually, his father approached the Supreme Court seeking permission for passive euthanasia the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment to allow a natural death.

Medical Boards Examined Condition

Before arriving at its decision, the Supreme Court constituted medical boards to assess Rana’s health condition.

Doctors confirmed that he remained in a permanent vegetative state with no realistic prospect of recovery. The court also considered the consent of the family and the ethical implications involved.

Following this rigorous review, the bench permitted the withdrawal of life support, paving the way for what many experts describe as a historic moment in India’s evolving end-of-life jurisprudence.