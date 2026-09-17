Hardoi Horror: Man Allegedly Beheads Sleeping Wife Over Infidelity Suspicion, Surrenders At Police Station

Deadly murder in Hardoi | Wikimedia Commons

In a chilling echo of a recent murder in Guwahati, a 34-year-old man allegedly beheaded his sleeping wife at their rented home in Hardoi’s Islamnagar Tiliya locality in Uttar Pradesh after suspecting her of infidelity, before walking into a police station to surrender.

According to a Times of India report, the accused, identified as Parvez, was taken into custody after he reportedly walked into the local police station and surrendered shortly after committing the crime early Wednesday.

The police said, Parvez took the extreme step after long-suspecting his wife, Nagma, 28, of having an extramarital affair.

Marital discord led to horrific attack

The couple had been married for nearly 12 years, but police revealed that their relationship had deteriorated significantly over recent months.

Parvez reportedly suspected Nagma of regularly communicating with another man over the phone, a point of contention that triggered frequent and fierce arguments between the spouses.



The tragic incident unfolded in the early hours of Wednesday at the rented house where the couple had relocated just six weeks ago, following the sale of Parvez’s ancestral property.

Police said that while Nagma was asleep, Parvez allegedly attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon, repeatedly assaulting her before severing her head.

Allegations of prolonged abuse

Following the incident, the victim's family levelled severe allegations of domestic violence against the accused and his relatives.

Nagma’s sister, Sabbo, claimed that the victim had suffered prolonged physical abuse and continuous intimidation, asserting that Parvez had explicitly threatened to slit Nagma's throat multiple times in the days leading up to the murder.

Sabbo further alleged that some of Parvez’s relatives were present in the house when the brutal crime occurred.

Echoing these statements, the victim’s mother, Zahida, alleged that her daughter had faced persistent harassment from both her husband and her in-laws throughout her marriage.

Police sent the victim's body for a postmortem examination and registered a case.

The police are currently interrogating Parvez actively verifying the victim's family's allegations and conducting searches to recover the sharp weapon used in the offence.