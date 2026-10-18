'Hard To Pivot From One Day To The Next': Rubio Explains Why Trump Held Off Sanctions On India Over Russian Oil

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has explained why President Donald Trump temporarily held off on imposing sanctions and steep tariffs on countries buying Russian oil, including India, saying New Delhi remains an important American ally and cannot shift away from Russian energy overnight.

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews on Saturday, before departing for Uzbekistan and India, Rubio said the administration wanted 60 days to assess the potential economic consequences of imposing sanctions on Russia alongside tariffs on countries purchasing its energy.

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“The problem is that these sanctions were not just sanctions on Russia. They include tariffs on a number of countries, India, for example, and others. And so I think the president wants to take the 60-day period of time to sort of analyze what imposing both sanctions and tariffs will mean to the global economy and even to the US economy,” Rubio said.

The remarks come after Trump temporarily waived the proposed measures under the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, citing national interest. The proposed legislation provides for sweeping sanctions against Moscow and tariffs of up to 100% on imports from major purchasers of Russian oil and natural gas, including India and China.

‘Hard To Pivot From One Day To The Next’

Rubio acknowledged that India has diversified its energy sources but continues to depend significantly on Russian supplies.

“Then you've got countries like India, for example, that have voluntarily diversified their energy portfolio, but are still getting a substantial amount of energy from Russia because it's hard to pivot from one day to the next,” he said.

He added that Washington needed to consider India's energy requirements and its strategic relationship with the US before deciding on further measures.

Why Trump Paused The Sanctions And Tariffs

Trump signed an executive order on October 16 waiving key provisions of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, citing US national interests. The legislation authorised tariffs of up to 100% on goods imported from major buyers of Russian-origin oil and natural gas, including India and China.

Rubio said the proposed measures would affect not only Russia but also countries purchasing its energy, making it necessary to assess their wider economic consequences.

The 60-day review period is intended to help the administration determine the appropriate combination of sanctions and tariffs while accounting for their potential impact on global markets and the US economy. The waiver provides temporary relief from the proposed measures, rather than ruling out further action.