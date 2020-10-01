Happy Birthday President Kovind: PM Modi, Amit Shah and others wish Ram Nath Kovind

On Thursday, many took to Twitter, wishing Ram Nath Kovind a very happy birthday. Several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had taken to the micro-blogging site to wish the President of India on his 74th birthday.
"Birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. His rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters are great assets for our nation. He is extremely compassionate towards serving the vulnerable. I pray for his good health and long life," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.
"I convey my heartiest greetings to the Hon'ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji on his birthday today. He is known for his simplicity, warmth, vision, exemplary leadership and concern for the poor. May he be blessed with good health and a long life," added Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.
They were not alone. Many others including Union Ministers, State leaders and politicians have also greeted the President on the occasion.
"Your dedication to the welfare and empowerment of the poor and deprived sections of the country inspires all of us. Your intelligence and skill has given a new strength to the country," wrote Home Minister Amit Shah alongside his birthday wishes.
"My best wishes on the birthday of Honorable President Ram Nath Kovind ji. Your life is a source of inspiration for us, which encourages us to serve the country and society," wrote Piyush Goyal.
