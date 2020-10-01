Happy Birthday President Kovind: PM Modi, Amit Shah and others wish Ram Nath Kovind

On Thursday, many took to Twitter, wishing Ram Nath Kovind a very happy birthday. Several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had taken to the micro-blogging site to wish the President of India on his 74th birthday.

"Birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. His rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters are great assets for our nation. He is extremely compassionate towards serving the vulnerable. I pray for his good health and long life," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

"I convey my heartiest greetings to the Hon'ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji on his birthday today. He is known for his simplicity, warmth, vision, exemplary leadership and concern for the poor. May he be blessed with good health and a long life," added Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.