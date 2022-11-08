Happy Birthday LK Advani: As veteran leader turns 95 today PM Modi, Rajnath Singh visit senior BJP leader’s home, watch video

WATCH: As veteran leader LK Advani turns 95 PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visit senior BJP leader’s home |

On Tuesday, LK Advani, a former deputy prime minister of India, turned 95. Several Union Ministers wished the senior BJP leader on social media. On Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid a visit to the senior leader's residence and shared pictures from their encounter.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the residence of veteran BJP leader LK Advani to greet him on his birthday.



Warm birthday congratulations to renowned Shri LK Advani ji, wrote S Jaishankar, minister of external affairs, who is currently in Moscow. His numerous achievements and contributions to the country will never stop impressing us.

Home Minister Amit Shah said Advani, with his relentless efforts, strengthened the party organisation across the country and also made invaluable contribution to the country's development while being part of the government.

आदरणीय लालकृष्ण आडवाणी जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



Shah wished him good health and a long life.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari called Advani a source of inspiration.

Another Union minister Rajnath Singh said Advani has made a very important contribution to the country, society and the party and is counted among the country's tallest personalities.

Born in Karachi in 1927

Born in 1927 in Karachi, now part of Pakistan, Advani joined the RSS at a young age and later worked for Jana Sangh where he made a mark with his organisational abilities.

He was a founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1980 and was its face along with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for several decades.

Advani's 'Rath Yatra' in 1990 for Ram temple in Ayodhya

A keen strategist, Advani's 'Rath Yatra' in 1990 in support of building the Ram temple in Ayodhya at a site believed to be the birth place of Lord Ram is seen as an epochal turn in national politics, marking the unstoppable rise of the party to power.

While Vajpayee, the popular face of the party who enjoyed acceptability beyond its support base, became prime minister, Advani was home minister. He became deputy prime minister later.