Hanskhali rape-murder: CBI to visit spot of incident for probe; BJP chief JP Nadda forms committee

Kolkata: A day after Calcutta High Court ordered CBI to probe Hanskhali rape incident a team of the central probe agency will be visiting the village.

According to CBI sources, the CBI officials emailed to SP asking the state police to handover the FIR copies to the central agency.

“A team has been formed to probe the incident and will visit the place. Two arrested will be quizzed. The team will meet the family of the deceased girl and will get the details of who had threatened them and also why the body was cremated without any death certificate and post mortem. The CBI officials will also try to collect evidence (if any),” said the CBI sources.

The CBI sources also confirmed that DIG CBI Akhilesh Singh will visit Hanskhali on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the BJP national president JP Nadda had formed a five members team including UP Lok Sabha MP Rekha Verma, UP Minister Baby Rani Maurya, national women wing president Vanathi Srinivasan, Khushbu Sundar, NEC, Maharashtra and Bengal MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhary.

According to party sources, the team will visit Hanskhali in Nadia district and will soon submit a detailed report to Nadda.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said that TMC as always condemns the ‘brutal’ incident in Hanskhali.

“The Trinamool Congress never supports violence. The Calcutta High Court has given the probe to CBI and TMC will lend all support to the probe and the culprits will soon be identified and will be punished,” said Ray.

It can be noted that amidst demand of CBI probe by the opposition parties, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday evening had ordered CBI probe to this rape incident.

According to High Court sources, the CBI probe was necessary as the main accused is the son of a local heavyweight leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

“The main accused is the son of a TMC leader and there are chances that the probe could have been biased if conducted by the state police. The ruling party leader could have influenced the probe for which a CBI probe is needed,” said the High Court sources.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 05:23 PM IST