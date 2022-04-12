Hanskhali rape case: WB Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slams Mamata Banerjee for her comments, says 'she is saying to divert public attention'

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday reached Hanskhali, Nadia to meet family of a 14-year-old girl who died after she was allegedly raped. His visit comes a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave a love-angle twist to the incident creating a stir in the state.

Speaking over Ms Banerjee's remarks, the Congress leader said, "Despite being a woman, CM is giving statements that there was a love affair and other things."

"She is saying all these to divert public attention and save the culprits," Adhir Ranjan added.

Immediately after Banerjee's comments, a petition was filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking suo motu action against such comments.

The petition was filed before the bench of the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava, who has assured to consider the matter after examining its merits.

Hanskhali rape-murder| WB Congress chief AR Chowdhury reaches Hanskhali, Nadia to meet victim's family.



Only on Monday, soon after the chief minister gave the "love-angle" to the case, legal sources pointed out the loopholes in her comments.

Yesterday, the CM expressed doubt about the cause of a minor girl's death which her family attributed to gang rape, and wondered if the class 9 student of Hanskhali in Nadia district died after a fall after being slapped by someone.Asserting that the victim had an affair with the accused, a Trinamool Congress leader's son who was arrested, Banerjee wondered if she was pregnant.

The experts pointed out that under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, even consensual sex is considered rape if it involves a minor girl. "A girl below the age of 18 is minor and law does not identify the right of a minor to give consent for sex. Consensual sex with a minor, as per the law is considered as aggravative penetration for sexual assault."

Meanwhile, WB governor Jagdeep Dhankar also today took a jibe at CM's remarks by saying that the investigation could get compromised if people in authority "indicate judgmental stance".

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 06:15 PM IST