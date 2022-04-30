Hanskhali rape case: CBI claims arrested TMC panchayat leader tampered with evidence

Kolkata: A day after CBI arrested Trinamool Congress panchayat leader Samarendra Gayali and his friend Pijush Bhakta over the Hanskhali rape incident, the CBI on Saturday said that Gayali played a key role in ‘suppressing’ facts about the rape incident where a 14-year-old girl was raped and killed on April 4.

According to CBI sources, the TMC panchayat leader had allegedly threatened the victim’s family.

“As the family members of the victim said that they were threatened and after quizzing we came across the fact that Gayali had threatened them of dire consequences if they went to the police and also used his political contacts so that the victim didn’t receive any treatment. Gayali knew about every wrongdoing of his son,” said the CBI sources.

The CBI sources said that the girl was also cremated hastily and also that six people have been arrested so far in connection to this rape case including the panchayat leader’s son and his friend who are the main accused.

It can be noted that a BJP fact-finding committee had visited the family members of the dead girl and claimed that it was ‘uncertain’ whether the girl died before she was cremated. The BJP delegation also met National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in connection to the Hanskhali rape case.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 10:30 PM IST