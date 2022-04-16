Hanskhali gang rape case: CBI arrests third accused

The CBI sources informed Saturday that the agency has arrested Ranjit Mullick, the third accused in the Hanskhali gang-rape incident, who along with his parents was absconding.

“We had on Friday sealed the house of Ranjit Mullick. On getting a tip-off, we tracked and arrested the third accused Ranjit Mullick,” a CBI officer said.

The CBI sources also added that they have taken statements from the dead girl’s father and elder brother.

It can be recalled, that on Friday, the CBI officers had planned to conduct DNA tests of those arrested to match the samples that they have collected from the crime spot.

“This first step will be very crucial in our investigation. We are planning to match the DNA with the samples collected. On Friday, we once again collected a few samples from the TMC leader’s house and crematorium,” said a CBI officer.

Earlier, the TMC leader’s son Braja and his friend Prabhakar were arrested in connection with the Hanskhali gang-rape.

It can be recalled that the CBI had registered the case under sections 376 (2) (G) (gang-rape), 302 (murder), 204 (tampering with evidence) of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO) Act in the case.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 08:05 PM IST