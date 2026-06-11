Haryana Gym Owner Shot Dead: CCTV Captures Attackers Firing 10 Rounds In 5 Seconds

X

Hansi: A shocking incident has come to light from Haryana's Hansi. A 25-year-old gym owner was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the early hours of Thursday. The gym owner was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants while he was training with people. The victim has been identified as Kapil.

CCTV footage surfaces

The incident occurred at around 5:30 am near Fawwara Chowk when the victim, identified as Deepak, was training his students outside the gym. Further, Kapil sustained multiple bullet injuries and reportedly died on the spot. Chilling CCTV footage of the crime has surfaced.

In the footage, Deepak can be seen leading five to six people, including a woman, outside the gym. They were performing the 'step-up' exercise on stairs when two men arrived on a bike. One of them, wearing a white cap, began firing shots at Deepak as other people can be heard screaming in panic.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A shocking incident has come to light from Haryana's Hansi. A 25-year-old gym owner was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the early hours of Thursday. The gym owner was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants while he was training with people. The victim has been identified as Kapil.

CCTV footage surfaces

The incident occurred at around 5:30 am near Fawwara Chowk when the victim, identified as Deepak, was training his students outside the gym. Further, Kapil sustained multiple bullet injuries and reportedly died on the spot. Chilling CCTV footage of the crime has surfaced.

Victim had recently married

Kapil, a native of Jind who had recently shifted his fitness centre to expand his business after three years in Hansi, had recently married. Efforts are underway to nab the assailants, officials said, as reported by NDTV.

Police probe continues

The motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained at the time of writing this report.