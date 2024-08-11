'Halala Ki Aulaad Ho Tum Log': Video Shows Uber Driver Hurling Hateful Slurs At Passengers In Delhi

New Delhi, August 12: A viral video claimed that a Uber driver in Delhi forced passengers, a woman and her male friend, to get down abruptly from the vehicle after an argument broke out between them. The video also showed the driver hurling hateful slurs at the passengers. The incident reportedly took place on Friday (August 9) night.

"Yes you are Pakistani *******. Yes and you are also," the driver yells at the passengers.

The woman recording the video can be heard saying in the video, "This man has left us on the road at 12.30 (in the night). This is Modiji's India," the woman replies.

"Halala ki aulad ho tum log (You all are offsprings of Halala)," the driver yells at the woman and the male passenger.

According to the woman, the driver was overhearing the women's conversation with her friend. The driver lost his cool when the woman's friend who was talking about his observation about the people of Delhi and his relatives in Pakistan said something that the driver didn't like.

What Led To The Fight?

The viral video also captured the argument that took place inside the cab before the driver's outburst.

The video, shot by the woman sitting at the backseat, captures the driver objecting to a comment made by the male passenger accompanying the woman.

The video shows the driver warning the passenger to "control his words". The woman then clarifies that the male passenger made a general remark about the people of Delhi and it had nothing to do with him or Pakistan. At this point, the male passenger tells the driver that he took the comment in the wrong context.

However, the driver got enraged and told the passengers to get down midway their destination even as it was past midnight. The woman reportedly shared the troubling experience on social media and said that she is shocked over the incident. The video of the incident went viral on social media and generated a large number of comments and reactions.