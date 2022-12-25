Hackathon to speed up cases in SC | PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has announced a fortnight-long hackathon to seek software solutions to ensure that litigants and lawyers do not have to wait endlessly for their cases to come up in the Supreme Court.

The participants would be asked to suggest online, between December 24 and 30, measures right from filing of cases to being listed for hearing.

The hackathon, announced on Friday through a circular, is open only to the members of the Supreme Court Bar Association, SCAdvocates on Records Association, officials of the Supreme Court registry, and the law clerks-cum-research assistants working in the registry.

The event would be held under the supervision of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, the second senior-most apex court judge.

The participants have to submit their ideas to improve the filing and listing system on the link main.sci.nic.in/hackathon on the Supreme Court's official website.

A screening-cum-selection committee will pick up the best 18 suggestions and these participants will be invited to make their presentations during the physical event on January 7.