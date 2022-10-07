Gyanvapi case: Verdict on carbon dating of ‘Shivling’ delayed, next hearing on October 11

Gyanvapi Mosque, varanasi | File Photo

Varanasi: A court here has delayed its decision on the carbon dating of ‘Shivling’ found during a survey in the Gyanvapi Mosque and Shringar Gauri case. The court was earlier pronounce verdict on October 7. However, the hearing next regarding the case will now take place on Tuesday, October 11.

On September 22, a Hindu side had filed an application for carbon dating of the object they claimed to be 'Shivling' found during survey of Gyanvapir Mosque.

Carbon dating is a scientific process that ascertains the age of an archaeological object or archaeological find. Besides this case, two more cases that were delayed on Thursday due to the holiday was scheduled on Friday.

First, pertaining to the demand from the court to worship the Shivling found in Gyanvapi, a case was filed on behalf of Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwarananda. The second in connection with the case demanding to hand over the 'Shivling' site found in Gyanvapi to the Hindus.

We said that it is part of our suit property and by virtue of Order 26 Rule 10A of CPC, the Court has power to direct scientific investigation. Muslim side has sought some time to reply. The matter will now be heard on October 11: Adv Vishnu Jain, representing the Hindu side

The court was surrounded by heavy police security. Advocte Harishankar Jain and Vishnu Jain represented the Hindu site. At the Gyanvapi premises, a 'Shivling' was found in Wazu Khana of the mosque, the Hindu site defined it as a ‘Shivling’ of Adivishweshwar.

But, the Muslim site claimed it to be a fountain. In Shringar Gauri case, there are five women petitioners out of which the advocate representing four women petitions, Vishnu Shankar Jain had filed petition for Carbod dating process.

The case took a twist when the main petitioner from the Hindu side, Rakhi Singh, opposed this stand. The advocate representing Rakhi Singh mentioned that there is no doubt that it is a 'Shivling' and there is no need to do any scientific research on it. Carbon dating will challenge the presence of 'Shinvling'.

Even Muslims have also opposed carbon dating. Anjuman Intezamiya Masjid Committee had opposed the process, stating that carbon dating is necessary for only things that absorb carbon, like trees and skeletons of animals, but it is not possible to do the carbon dating of stone or wood as they do not absorb carbon.

The fast track court has announced that the next hearing in all these cases will be on October 11. A bench headed by Senior Divisional Judge of Fast Track Court Mahendra Pandey announced the date. The hearing was delayed due to the certain demise of an advocate.