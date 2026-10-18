Gwalior Temple Tragedy Leaves 13 Dead, Nearly 40 Injured; PM Modi Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex Gratia | PTI

New Delhi, Oct 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in an accident in Gwalior and announced ex gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for each injured.

Thirteen people were killed, and nearly 40 others injured when a truck crashed into several devotees waiting near a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior early Sunday.

Distressed to learn about the loss of lives due to a mishap in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 18, 2026

PM Modi expresses grief over tragedy

“Distressed to learn about the loss of lives due to a mishap in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Modi said in an X post.

Financial assistance announced for victims

An ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 to each injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, he said.

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