Gwalior Temple Accident Kills 14, Injures 28 As CM Mohan Yadav Removes CSP, Suspends 8 Cops | Representational Image

Bhopal, Oct 18: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday ordered the removal of the Gwalior City Superintendent of Police and the suspension of eight other personnel after the temple accident that claimed 14 lives when a truck ploughed into devotees.

The speeding truck ran over several devotees outside the Sheetla Mata temple in Gwalior district early Sunday and then rammed into its entrance gate, killing 14 persons and injuring 28 others, including two police personnel, officials said. Seven of those injured were in critical condition.

A wall of the temple crashed under the impact of the collision, they said.

ग्वालियर के शीतला माता मंदिर के पास हुई घटना में लापरवाही को गंभीरता से लेते हुए सीएसपी को तत्काल हटाने एवं तीन थाना प्रभारियों, एक यातायात निरीक्षक, एक प्रधान आरक्षक और तीन आरक्षकों को निलंबित करने तथा घटना की विस्तृत जांच के निर्देश दिए हैं, ताकि जिम्मेदारी तय कर दोषियों के विरुद्ध कठोर कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित की जा सके।सभी नागरिकों की सुरक्षा सर्वोपरि है। भविष्य में ऐसी घटनाओं की पुनरावृत्ति रोकने के लिए सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की समीक्षा कर आवश्यक कदम उठाए जाएंगे। जनसुरक्षा में किसी भी स्तर पर लापरवाही बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 18, 2026

Truck entered prohibited temple zone

The incident, which occurred around 1.30 am outside the temple near a slope on Chinor Road, raised concerns about security arrangements at the shrine, as the truck, with a Punjab registration number, entered the no-entry zone, officials said.

"The accident occurred because the truck entered a prohibited area," Yadav told reporters in Indore.

The chief minister said he had directed the district administration to conduct a fact-based inquiry and submit a report.

Police personnel face disciplinary action

Later, in a post on X, Yadav said his government has ordered the removal of the Gwalior CSP from his post and the suspension of three station house officers, a traffic inspector, a head constable and three constables.

A detailed inquiry has been ordered to fix responsibility and ensure strict action against those found guilty, he said.

"The safety of all citizens is paramount. To prevent the recurrence of such incidents in future, security arrangements will be reviewed and necessary steps taken. No negligence will be tolerated at any level in public safety," he said.

Compensation announced for accident victims

Yadav also announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and said the government would bear the treatment expenses of those seriously injured in the accident. The persons who suffered minor injuries would receive financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each, he added.

The impact brought down a temple wall, trapping people under the debris.

The bodies and injured persons were shifted to different hospitals, including Gwalior's trauma centre.

Victims' families question security arrangements

Relatives of victims gathered near the post-mortem facility at the trauma centre and expressed anger over the incident, with many questioning how a heavy truck could enter an area where, they claimed, even a bicycle could not pass.

Lokendra Singh Tomar, nephew of the deceased Sarla Tomar, asked how the truck was allowed to enter the temple premises despite security arrangements.

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His aunt was on her way to offer prayers at the shrine, he told reporters and demanded answers from those responsible for the accident.

Pawan Rathore (23), a resident of Gadaipur in Gwalior’s Hazira area, was among those killed. His family took the body away amid inconsolable grief. He had gone to the temple to offer prayers when the accident occurred.

Sandeep, a relative of injured devotee Nikesh, said the family received a phone call around 5 am informing them that Nikesh had been hurt at the temple. When they reached the hospital, he was in critical condition with both legs fractured and was placed on a ventilator, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)